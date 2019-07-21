Usha Ashvin Shah

Usha Ashvin Shah, 70, of Somers, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of her family, on Thursday, July 18, 2019 following a seven-year battle with cancer.

Usha was born in Kenya on Nov. 17, 1948, to Premchand and Santa Shah. In Kenya, on Aug. 17, 1969, Usha was united in marriage with the love of her life, Ashvinkumar Virchand Shah. Shortly after, they came to the United States. Usha and Ashvin owned and operated several Open Pantry convenient stores in our community over the years and are the current owners of Village Food & Liquor (Hwy 11 & 90th Street) in Sturtevant and Knights Inn in Racine.

Jainism by faith, Usha was a member of the Jain Temple of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. Among her interests, she enjoyed needlepoint, sewing, reading and worldwide traveling. Above all, she loved and cherished spending time with her entire family.

Surviving are her loving husband of nearly 50 years, Ashvin; their beloved son, Priyesh Shah; adored grandchildren, Anya, Aashil & Premchand; mother, Santa Shah; brother, Arunkumar (Saroj) Shah; sisters, Ramila (Ramesh) Shah & Chand Shah; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Vinod (Murdula) Shah, Narendra (Prafuli) Shah, Jayendra (Prita) Shah, Shushila (Shobhag) Shah and Vanita (Chandrakant) Shah; longtime faithful friend, Dr. Purnima Swearingen; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Usha was preceded in death by her father, Premchand Shah; brother-in-law, Ramesh Shah; and longtime family friend, Mike Swearingen.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday (TONIGHT), July 21, 2019 at 7 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday (TONIGHT) from 6 p.m until 7 pm. Memorials to the have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Dr. Malik Bandealy, Aurora – Vince Lombardi Cancer Center and Aurora at Home Hospice for the compassionate care and support given to Usha in her time of need.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

(corner of KR & 22nd Avenue)

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com