Ute H. Hughes
1954 - 2020
Ute H. Hughes 1954-2020 Ute H. Hughes, 66 years old of Pleasant Prairie, WI passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home. She was born March 31, 1954, in Cologne, Germany, the daughter of the late Horst and Josephine (Miesen) Ciesielski. On December 6, 1980, Ute married Jeffrey Hughes in Büchenbeuren, West Germany. She lived in Waukesha, WI and Wales, WI before settling in Pleasant Prairie, in 1986. Ute worked as the Lead X-Ray Clerk at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital for many years. She loved caring for her fish and her cats and for several years, she also worked for an animal shelter. Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Jeff; her children, Astrid Ciesielski of Knoxville, TN, Steven (Hilda) Hughes of Lancaster, WI, Melissa (Thomas) Cigelske of Beaver Dam, WI and Timothy (Anne) Hughes of Cleveland, OH; two brothers, Horst Ciesielski and Gunther Ciesielski; in-laws, Barb, Marleene, Charles, Judy, Tom, Dick, and Teri; and six grandchildren, Anastasia Cigelske, and Dinah, Vanessa, Timothy Jr., Victoria, Alfred, and John Hughes. Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to your local humane society, in Ute's memory. Proko Funeral Home & Crematory 5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144 Phone: (262) 654-3533 Visit & Sign Ute's Online Memorial Book at: www.prokofuneralhome.com

Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 3, 2020.
