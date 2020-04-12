Valerie C. Smith

January 30, 1961 - April 5, 2020

Valerie C. Smith, age 59, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She began her next adventure into Heaven surrounded by her daughter Jocelyn; her three loving brothers, Dr. Bradley J. Smith, Colin (Terri Vorpagel) Smith and Todd (Tammy) Smith; her niece Tiffany (Andy Kleinow) and children Seth, Caleb and Brilynn; her nephew Cody (Aurora) and their children Aleah and Alivia; and her fur baby Lola.

Born on January 30, 1961, at Kenosha Memorial Hospital, to Dr. Aaron J. and Florence Smith. She attended Salem Grade School and graduated from Westosha Central High School in 1979. She pursued her education in the Dental Assistance program at Gateway Technical Institute and received her Associates Degree as a Dental Hygienist in 1986 from MATC in Madison. She was employed with Elcano Dental until her retirement in 2018.

She was blessed to have found her friendship with Lori Raith-Andreucci whose love, support and expertise helped her navigate her through life. She was very thankful to all her other wonderful friends for bringing joy and light to her life.

Val will be welcomed home by those who left before her which include her parents; her nephew, Brian Joseph Smith on June 8th, 2014; and her fiancé, James R. Slater on July 1, 2014.

Funeral Services honoring Valerie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial remembrances to Hospice Alliance Inc., 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, Women's & Children's Horizons, 2525 63rd Street, Kenosha, WI 53143 or to Salem Community Library, 24615 89th Street, Salem, WI 53168.

Val's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice Alliance, Inc. for all their care physically, emotionally and mentally in the past few months. We are grateful for Val's humor, grit, tenacity, grace and love.

