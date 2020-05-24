Valiant G. Litz
1949 - 2020
Valiant G. Litz 1949-2020 Valiant Litz, 70, of Union Grove passed away on Monday May 18, 2020 at his home unexpectedly. Valiant was born on June 24, 1949 in Kenosha, the son of the late Raymond & Dorothy (Bambrough) Litz. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Valiant served in the U.S. Army. He married JoAnn Krencis on March 2, 1983 in Kenosha. Valiant was employed for many years as a machinist. His hobbies included hunting & fishing, riding his motorcycle, cooking and was an avid gun collector and spending time with his family & friends, especially his brothers. Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Litz of Union Grove; children, Mathew, Shannon, Shawn Litz, Stacey & Mary Chrissy (Eddie) Clark; brothers, Larry, Terry, Billy, and Kevin Litz; sister, Faye (Martin) Litz; and brother, Tom Galbraith and many grandchildren. Valiant was preceded in death by brothers, Edmund, David, Daniel, James and sister Barbara. A visitation will take place on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 11:00AM-12:00PM, with funeral services to follow at 12 Noon. Burial St. James Cemetery.

Published in Kenosha News on May 24, 2020.
