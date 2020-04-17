Vaneda Ann Peters

1933 – 2020

Vaneda A. Peters (Doty). 86, of Citrus County, FL, formerly of Kenosha, WI, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Vaneda was born September 27, 1933 to the late Veryl and Anna Doty (McElroy) in Zion, IL. She is preceded in death by her brother George P. Doty (2018). In Zion, she attended local schools until moving to Kenosha where she attended Mary D. Bradford High School.

On June 19, 1950 she married Ellsworth E. Peters with whom she shared forty-eight years of marriage. He preceded her in death on November 1, 1998.

Vaneda retired from the Kenosha Sheriff's Department in 1996 where she served as a matronailer. While there shechartered and served as the president of her local chapter of theAmerican Federation of State County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) and steward for the local Kenosha County Sheriff's union. Many people will also remember her as a waitress in the 60's and 70's at the former Oage Thomsen's Restaurant where she worked for nearly twenty years. While living in Kenosha, she especially loved to bowl and play bingo.

In 1999 Vaneda relocated full time to Beverly Hills, FL. There she was a member of the Red Hat Society and Director of the Citrus County Singles Club. Vaneda enjoyed many cruises with her adult children and grandchildren.

Vaneda was a devoted wife and great mother to her four children who include Ella Drake of Ocklawaha, FL; Kathleen Thornton (the late Maurice Randall) of Beverly Hills, FL; Scott Peters of Hernando, FL; and Forrest Peters (Lori) of Kenosha, WI. She is also survived by her six grandchildren: Jennifer Drake, William Drake II, Angela Peters, Forrest Peters III, and Benjamin Peters as well as ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sister-in-laws: Beverly Peters of Kenosha, WI and Judi Doty of Benton, KY and numerous nieces and nephews.

Because of the coronavirus, Vaneda will be laid to rest in a small private service at All Saints Cemetery in Kenosha. At adate to be determined, family and friends will have a reunion and a celebration of Vaneda's life and the lives of other recently passed family members.

Arrangements are under the direction of Charles E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness, FL.