Vaskrsije Milicevic

Vaskrsije Milicevic, 89, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Vaskrsije was born in Krcina, Bosnia on April 13, 1930, to the late Cvijetin and Nada (nee: Kovacevic) Milicevic. On Nov. 19, 1953 in Bosnia, he was united in marriage with Andja Popadic. She preceded him in death on Oct. 22, 2013. In order to provide more opportunities for his children, they immigrated to Racine on Nov. 29, 1970. Vaskrsije was employed by AMC/Chrysler for over 17 years before retiring.

Vaskrsije was a founding member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church on Braun Road. He enjoyed roasting pigs and lambs for Slava, Bozic, Vaskrs and other celebrations. His children and grandchildren will forever carry on his Serbian traditions. Most importantly the hard work ethic and wisdom that he instilled in his children and grandchildren will not be forgotten. Vaskrsije also enjoyed hunting with his son, playing soccer with his grandchildren and billiards with his friends

Surviving are his children, Ziko (Ruza) Milicevic, Ljiljana (Joco) Zaric, Jelena (Vojo) Vuckovich and Nada (Milisav) Lazarevic; 12 grandchildren who cherished and adored him, Jovan, Aleksandar, Nada, Milan, Marko, Andja, Savka, BJ, Dana, Maja, Mariana and Kristina; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Toda Pavlovic and brothers, Aleksa and Jovan Milicevic. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Vaskrsije was preceded in death by his sisters Anica and Smilja and brother Mitar.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 6108 Braun Road with Father Predrag Samardzic officiating. Interment will follow in St. Sava Serbian Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with the Mali Pomen Service being offered at 7 p.m. Purath-Strand

