Vera M. Drzewiecki

January 15, 1948 - February 18, 2020

Vera Drzewiecki, 72, of Pleasant Prairie, WI passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Vera was born on January 15, 1948 in Wadsworth, Il. She is the daughter of the late Jack & Sophie (Bunsen) Giese. She was educated in the schools of Gurnee, IL and graduated High School from Warren Township High School. Vera married the love of her life, Chester Drzewiecki on July 7, 2007 in Racine, WI. Vera was employed at Sanmina SCI Corporation, as Supervisor in the Logistics Department.

Vera's hobbies included: cooking, baking, bingo, taking walks, cheering for the Dallas Cowboys, caring for her Greyhounds, and most of all spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include: her Husband, Chester Drzewiecki of Pleasant Prairie; Twin Sister, Vicki (Morris) Tate of Virginia, and younger Sister Annette (William) Welton of Florida. She is also survived by her children, Brian Schultz of Kenosha, Scotty (Laura) Schultz of Indiana, Stephanie Stanford of Kenosha, and Michael (Jessica) Colmer of Kenosha.

Vera is also survived by her 9 loving grandchildren and many members of the Butwil, Giese, Drzewiecki, and Colmer families. She is deeply loved and dearly missed.

A "Celebration of Life" Party will be held on a later date.

