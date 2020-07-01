Verle Roy Swenson

1921 - 2020

Verle Roy Swenson, 98 years old of Camp Lake, WI passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, WI. He was born August 23, 1921 in Camp Lake, WI the son of the late Roy A. and Evelyn Mildred (nèe Orvis) Swenson. Verle served his country proudly in the United States Navy. He was a member of the United States Navy Reserves and was called to active duty on April 4, 1944 during World War II. His sea duty was on the USS Montauk LSV 6, where he was a Machinist Mate 1st Class. When he returned, he married, Dorothy E. Ott on June 11, 1949 in Ebenezer Lutheran Church, West Milwaukee, WI. After returning from their honeymoon, they began to build the house that they would live in for the next 66 years. Verle was then drafted into the United States Navy and sent to Korea for his second tour. He reported for active duty on September 9, 1950 and served on the USS Osprey AMS28 as an Engineman 1st Class. This vessel was a minesweeper in the Korean waters during the war. Verle was a 74-year active member of the Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post #293 in Silver Lake, WI. He was the Past Finance Officer, the Past Post Commander, Past Kenosha County Commander, and Lifetime Member of the Past Commanders of Wisconsin. Verle was also a member of the Naval Minewarfare Association, the Kenosha County Last Man's Club of WWII, Korean War Veterans and a 50-year member of the International Association of Machinists, with several years served as shop steward.

He was a member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilmot, WI since 1950, where he sang in the choir and served on the church council. He also served 19 years on the school board of Wilmot Union High School.

Verle spent a lot of his time in carpentry. He also enjoyed playing the mandolin, guitar, banjo, and electric organ with various groups at nursing homes and many senior citizen get togethers.

Verle is survived by his son, Dale (Laura) of Waukesha, WI; his grandchildren, Kelly (Jeremy) Brockwell and Adam Swenson; his great-grandchildren, Henry, Samuel, and Evelyn Brockwell; his brother-in-law, Don Bockman; his sister-in-law, Virginia Swenson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, Dorothy, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Swenson.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 with a Funeral Service commencing at 11:30 a.m. at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Interment with Military Honors will immediately follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, WI. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 11233 306th Avenue, Wilmot, WI 53192 or the Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post #293, Silver Lake, WI in Verle's memory.