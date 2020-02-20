Vern Wilson

March 11, 1923 - February 14, 2020

Vern Wilson, 96, of Kenosha passed away on Friday February 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Vern was born on March 11, 1923 in MN, the son of the late Vernie & Emily (Enquist) Wilson. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. He served in the U.S. Army during WW2. Vern married Rita Ball on March 10, 1951 in Kenosha. Vern was employed as a Laborer at American Motors for many years then retiring in 1985. His hobbies included traveling up north with his family, golfing, bowling, frequent trips to Las Vegas and most of all spending time with family & friends.

Survivors include his wife, Rita Wilson of Kenosha; children, Janice Marks of CA, James Wilson of Kenosha, Debbie (Mike) Hardman of Oconomowoc, Teri (Marty) Lemay of Kenosha, Karen Wilson of AZ; sister, Pat Claypool of N.C., grandchildren, Steve (Tarea) Marks, Chris Marks, Nick Wilson, Michael Puntillo; great grandchildren, Sammy Wilson, Andrew & Justin Marks.

Vern was preceded in death by his nephew David Winchester.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the caregivers, Kathy, Pat, Nadine, Jessie, Becky, and Alex.

A visitation will be held on Sunday February 23, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 1:00PM-3:00PM, with funeral services to follow at 3:00PM. Private burial.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262)652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com