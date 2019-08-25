Vicki Clark

Vicki Clark, 65, of Kenosha, entered into eternal peace on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

She was born on August 8, 1954 to the late Charles and Willie Pearl (Peterson) Clark in Waukegan. She was educated in Waukegan and graduated from Zion Benton High School.

Vicki married Charles Stankus. He preceded her in death. She married Robin Roberts and they later divorced.

Vicki enjoyed gardening, black and white classic movies, oldies music, collecting bell figurines, arts and crafts, softball and bowling.

Vicki is survived by her children Tina M. Stankus, Jason P. Stankus and Laura Roberts, her grandchildren Kyle Hackett, Cody Wilson, Chloe Coulman, Shayla Cooper, Adam Stankus and Luca Damato, her brothers Larry (Kathy) Clark and Danny Joe Clark, her sister Judy Richards and her sister-in-law Sondra Clark. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her brother Steve Clark.

A Memorial Visitation for Vicki will be held on Wednesday, August 28th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home.

