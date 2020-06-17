Vicki L. Henrikson

1955 - 2020

Vicki L. Henrikson, age 65 of Pleasant Prairie, passed away at her residence on Friday, June 12, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.

Born in Pontiac, MI on January 21, 1955, she was the daughter of Gerald and Violet (McClemons) Chatterton. Vicki was a graduate of Gateway Technical Institute.

On January 24, 1974, she was united in marriage to John A. Henrikson at the court house in St. Joseph, MI.

Vicki's dedication was always to her family and work; family was first and work was second. Vicki was employed as a Medical Assistant/Office Manager for over 20 years. Vicki was one of the first two employees of Zenith Healthcare. Her official title was Medical Assistant, but she always went above and beyond that role to help in whatever way needed as an organization. Dr. Raaid Museitif has shared one of his many memorable times about Vicki at work. "When she first started with us, we were starting our practice from the ground floor and she was there from the start. Five offices and a few dozen employees later, Vicki was there every step of the way. Things were hectic and when we felt like the sky was falling, Vicki would make a joke, and then offered a solution and all would be well. She brought a lifetime of healthcare experience to Zenith and we are forever grateful for her help".

Vicki was kind, compassionate, and caring. She brought happiness, smiles, and joy to all. Family, friends, and coworkers were all saddened by her passing and they will cherish her memory forever. She worked hard and always had a smile on her face-we can all hope to leave this kind of impression on the people in our lives.

Vicki leaves behind many joyful memories for all of us. Her love of life, her dreams for her children, and her love of family, as well as a host of others who loved her. She loved going to plays, taking family trips to Florida and traveling with John to Michigan, and attending her grandchildren's activities.

She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, John Henrikson; her father, Gerald L. Chatterton; her children, Johanna M. (Michael) Burmeister, Kelly E. (Christopher) Kling, Lindsay A. (Jason) Edwards and Gabriel J. Henrikson (Madalyn Boehm); her grandchildren, Jeri T. (Andrew) Gray, Johnni C. Burmeister, Ryan J. Edwards, Nolan J. Kling, Aidan C. Kling, and Lucas J. Edwards; her great grandchildren, James T. Gray and Cole M. Gray; her siblings, Linda (Greg) Tait, Chadd (Mary) Chatterton and Daniel (Sara) Chatterton; her countless nieces, nephews and friends.

Vicki was preceded in death by her mother, Violet L. Chatterton.

All are welcome to a visitation on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Piasecki Funeral Home. Due to current restrictions a private Memorial Service for the family in celebration of Vicki's life will be held that evening.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com