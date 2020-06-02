My Loving Brother In Law Vitin,
I will cherish all of the fond memories I have of you teaching me some of your special cooking secrets. The times you came to visit and stayed with Jr & I. The special way you treated my children and taught my Grandsons how to fish.
I Love You and Miss You So Much
To My Nieces & Nephews, please know how sorry I am for our families loss.
I will continue to keep you lifted in Prayer.
God Bless You All
We Love You
Tio Junior (Esequiel) & Titi Lisa (Mary) Vasquez
Victor M. Tirado 1945 - 2020 Victor Tirado, 75, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday May 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Victor was born on March 17, 1945, in San Juan, Puerto Rico the son of the late Felix Tirado and Angelita Santiago. He was educated in the schools of Puerto Rico. His hobbies included cooking, fishing, golfing, but most of all spending time with his friends and family. Survivors include his 5 children: Victoria Mahboub of Kenosha, Leonard (Allie) Booth of Highland Park, IL, Tina (Bill) Harvey of Kenosha, Kelly (Michael) Koslica of Kenosha, and Jayson (Hanna) Tirado of Kenosha; 6 brothers: Roberto (Maria Lourdes) Tirado, Orlando (Lillian) Tirado, Nelson Tirado, Ezequiel (Lisa) Vasquez), Pedro (Migelina) Elias, and Carlos (Sue) Vasquez; 2 sisters: Delores (Fransico) Rivera, Angelita Melendez; 12 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; also survived by many nieces, nephews friends and family. Victor was preceded in death by his parents, 4 children: Victor Jr. Tirado, Leonard Tirado, Kevin Tirado and LeeEtte Tirado-Booth; granddaughter: Isabella Koslica; 3 sisters: Carmen Tirado, Milagros Negron, and Geanie Wards; 2 brothers: Felix Tirado Jr. Tirado and Felix Tirado Gardon. A visitation will be held on Thursday June 4, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 5:00PM–7:00PM with a private family service starting at 7:00PM. Join the virtual Zoom funeral service for Victor Tirado at 5:00PM. Download the Zoom application with the following information: Meeting ID: 555-516-8472 Password: Tirado Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory 8226-Sheridan Rd. Kenosha, WI 53143 (262) 652-1943 www.kenosha-funeral-services.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 2, 2020.