My Loving Brother In Law Vitin,

I will cherish all of the fond memories I have of you teaching me some of your special cooking secrets. The times you came to visit and stayed with Jr & I. The special way you treated my children and taught my Grandsons how to fish.

I Love You and Miss You So Much

To My Nieces & Nephews, please know how sorry I am for our families loss.

I will continue to keep you lifted in Prayer.

God Bless You All

We Love You

Tio Junior (Esequiel) & Titi Lisa (Mary) Vasquez

Mary (Lisa) Perez-Vasquez

Family