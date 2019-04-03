Victor M. Patrizzi

1935 - 2019

Victor M. Patrizzi, 83, passed away in Ascension-All Saints, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born in Kenosha on July 10, 1935, the son of the late Anthony and Josephina (nee: Diamonte) Patrizzi.

Surviving are his wife, Darlene; her children, Don (Kim) Jacob, of Racine, Denise (Roland) Weier, of Elkhorn, and David Jacob, of Racine; five grandchildren, Danielle, Courtney (Justin), Jessica, Jacob, and Justin, his great grandson, Trenton; and his extended Patrizzi family.

His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, April 8, at 6 p.m., followed by full military honors. Visitation will be in the funeral home on the April 8, from 4 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. The Roma Lodge Service will be held at 5:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to Grace Hospice, the Program, or the Wisconsin Honor Flight. Program.

The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Grace Hospice for their loving Care.

