Victoria L. Anderson

1963-2020

Victoria L. Anderson, 56, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 15, 1963, in Mildenhall Air Force Base, England. She was raised in Sumter, SC by her parents; Robert and Sylvia (Johnson) Shorts, with her four siblings. Vicki enlisted into U.S. Navy soon after her graduation from high school. She met John while attending Navy Hospital Corps School in Great Lakes, Illinois and was married on April 30, 1982. Honorably discharged, she remained faithful to her country by serving 18 additional years as, what she would call "the toughest job in the Navy", a Military wife. Finally settling down in Kenosha in 1992.

Vicki's faith in Jesus Christ was vital in her daily walk in this world. The Christian values, which she held firmly to the last, guided her every thought and desire. She was active in her church, Missio Dei Fellowship, serving in various capacities for over 25 years. She also took part in a women's ministry called Bible Study Fellowship; faithfully studying the Bible, seeking ways to share what she believed and teaching children for over 20 years. The overarching constant throughout her life, the source that truly ordered each area of her life, was Jesus Christ.

Survivors include her husband of 37 years, John; her children, Joshua (Kristi) Anderson of Lombard, IL, and Christine (Daniel) Ballewske of Kenosha, WI: siblings, Annie Shorts, Patty (Larry) Langley, and Mickey (Alice) Shorts; grandchildren, Titus, AnnaBelle, Eleanor, Nadine, Theo, and Sam; and many nieces and nephews and a very special mother-in-law, Nancy J. Anderson.

In addition to her parents, Vicki was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Shorts; a sister, Bobbie Shorts; and grandchild, Gabriel.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral Services, with full military honors, will commence at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made a family memorial.

