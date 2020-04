Vincent L. Shuler

Vincent L. Shuler age 91 a resident of Kenosha died Tuesday April 7th, 2020 at Brookside Care Center.

Private services will be held.

Memorials would be appreciated to either the First Presbyterian Church or the Shrine Hospital of Chicago c/o Kenosha Shriners.

A full obituary will appear later.

