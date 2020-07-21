Vincent M. Slater

1982 - 2020

Vincent M. Slater, 37, of Kenosha, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Vince was born on November 8, 1982 in Kenosha, WI. He is the son of Karen Slater and John Pignotti. Vince attended Bose Elementary, Bullen Junior High and received his high school diploma from Bradford High School. During high school and upon graduation, Vince managed his father's chain of restaurants, Taco City, where he worked along side his brothers and sister.

He was always dressed to impress no matter the occasion. Upon meeting Vince, many would say he was very quiet until his larger than life personality shined through along with his perfect smile (and teeth). Vince loved playing and watching any and all sports (he especially loved the New Orleans Saints), working out with his brother Tony, and spending time with his family and his lifelong friends who were very important to him.

Survivors include his son Dylan Schacht and his mother Dawn Schacht both of Missouri, his parents Karen (Joseph DeLeon) Slater of Kenosha and John Pignotti of Kenosha, his step-father Scott Schultz of Crown Point, IN, his maternal grandparents Raymond and Linda Slater of Tomah, WI and Anita and Walter Sabby of Kenosha, his sister Angela (Andrew) Wojtak of Kenosha, his brother Dante Pignotti of Kenosha, his sister Monica (William) Graesser of Amhurst, NY, his brother Tony Pignotti of Kenosha, his brother Sebastian Schultz of Kenosha, and his sister Alyssa Schultz of Kenosha, and his Aunt Allee (Jon Fluette) Slater of Neenah, WI.

Vince will be extremely missed by his seven nieces and two nephews, many aunts and uncles, cousins, along with all his loving family and friends.

Vince was preceded in death by his brother John "JJ" D. Pignotti Jr, paternal grandparents Arthur and Bonnielou Pignotti, his uncle Arthur Mansolo and his uncle Daniel Pignotti.Funeral Services for Vince will be held on Thursday, July 23thrd at 11:00 a.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Masks are encouraged.

