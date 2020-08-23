Vincenza ""Enza"" McCarron

1948 - 2020

Vincenza "Enza" McCarron, Age 72, of Kenosha passed away earlier this year on April 6th, 2020. After courageously battling cancer for the past couple of years; she died peacefully at home.

Enza was born on October 28, 1948 in Minturno, Italy, to Orlando and Elaine (Montanaro) Monti. The Monti family moved to America in August 1955 when Enza was five years old and settled in Pittsburgh, PA. She attended St. Peter and Paul elementary and graduated from St. Raphael High School. At 18, Enza moved to California and worked for the Pacific Bell Company as an operator. While in California she married and was blessed with two sons, Craig and Jason Rodgers. In 1979 she divorced and moved with her sons to Kenosha, WI. She took a job at the Spaghetti Station, where she worked for over 20 years and was loved by all who met her. After the Station closed, she worked as a cook in the cafeteria for Holy Rosary School until she retired.

In July of 1981, Enza married Patrick McCarron who had 4 daughters and a son. Together they became a family of nine. They loved traveling and Disney World was one of their favorite destinations. Being members of the Holy Rosary church, they often volunteered their time to many festivals and fish fry's. Enza enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. Her specialties were her spaghetti sauce and fresh homemade Italian bread especially with the help of Pat, grandchildren, or anyone else she could grab to do the kneading. They loved to gather the family together for birthdays and all the Holidays so she could cook

her big Italian meals that always ended with a dessert. She had many she was known for, but she was always trying out new recipes.

Enza Leaves behind her husband of 38 years, Patrick McCarron, her sister, Maria (John) Conte, a brother Guido Monti, 7 children, Craig (Kim) Rodgers, Jason (Donna) Rodgers, Catherine McCarron, Colleen (Jesse) Lopez, Patricia (Gary) Abney, Tracy McCarron, Shawn (Laura) McCarron; 12 grandchildren, Bonnie, Christina, Nicholas, Ashley, Matthew, Breanna, Ashley, Waymond, Adeline, Cody, Sophia & Hayes. 3 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and numerous cousins.

Enza was proceeded in death by her parents Orlando and Elaine Monti.

A private Mass of Christian Burial for Enza will be held at Our lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

