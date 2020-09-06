Violet Marie Atter

1931-2020

Violet Marie Atter, 89 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at The Legacy at St. Joseph's, Kenosha, WI.

She was born August 16, 1931, in Elton, WI the daughter of the late Ernest T. and Maude P. (Adkins) Ingram.

Vi worked at Kenosha Bindery, manufacturing coloring books, and later at American Motors, as a line worker. She was a big Viking football fan. Before her stroke, she was an avid walker, and visited casinos to play the slots. Vi also enjoyed reading, especially western books, watching television, and visiting with family. Recently, while in the nursing home, she also enjoyed playing BINGO.

Survivors include her daughters, Susan Osterlund of Kenosha and Mary Sebena, of Laughlin, NV; stepchildren, Tom, Theresa, Rebecca, and Tammy; a sister, Jessie Messer of Kenosha; grandchildren, Todd, Troy, Amy (Chris), Angela (Eric), Alisha (Jesse), Cory, Roy II, Heather (Javier), Dawn (Aaron), Brandon (Hallie), and Jamie; great-grandchildren, Quinten, Ashley, John, Joshua, Gavin, Mackenzie, Jason, Ethan, Daniel, Kylie, Roy III, Lauren, Max, Devin, Rhyann, Macyn, Riley, Aiden, and Baylor; one great-great-grandson, Liam; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Vi was preceded in death by her former first husband, Carl R. Jones; her second husband, Keith P. Atter; sons, James Jones, Todd Jones, and Timothy Jones; seven brothers, Hubert Ingram, Kenneth Ingram, Lawrence Ingram, Omar Ingram, Virgil Ingram, Clyde Ingram, and Lloyd Ingram; and one sister, Mary Ellen DeHart.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Somers, WI.

