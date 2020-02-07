Violet '"Vi'" Miller

October 27, 1925 - February 4, 2020

Violet "Vi" Miller, 94 years old of Trevor, WI passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Brookside Care Center, Kenosha, WI. She was born to the late John and Mabel (nèe Peterson) Peacy on October 27, 1925 in Ashland, WI. On April 21, 1947, Vi married Lloyd B. "Red" Miller at Millburn Congregational Church. She was a longtime member of the church and MYLO. In 1951, Vi and Red moved to Trevor, WI where they raised their sons, Bryn and Randy. Over the next 70 years, they were involved in every aspect of Trevor life. While Red was involved in the fire department, Vi was responsible for dispatching Fire and Rescue prior to the existence of 911. Vi cooked and served lunches at the Trevor Grade School where she started working in 1984 and continued for the next 20 years. Vi and Red were early members of the Trevor Social Club which eventually became the Western Kenosha County Historical Society. They were instrumental in saving and having the original Twin Oaks School House moved to the Historical Society Grounds. On June 1, 2007, the grounds were named "Miller Park of Trevor." In 2010, Vi was named the Remarkable Older American, an award given to her for "making a world of difference." Affectionately known as the "Mayor of Trevor." She was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Survivors include her children, Bryn (Lois) and Randy (Tina) Miller; grandchildren, Megan, Katy (Josh) Ramsey, Carrie, Hayley, Zach and Christian; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Azveraynia, and Zellarreya; and sister/sidekick/BFF, Elvina "Tootsie" Bennett. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Jeanette, Sadie, William, LeRoy, Harvey, Clifford, Adeline, Edith, and Ralph.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. An additional visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. with a service commencing at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Liberty Cemetery, Trevor, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Millburn Congregational Church, 19073 W Grass Lake Rd, Lake Villa, IL 60046 or the Western Kenosha Historical Society, PO BOX 232, Trevor, WI 53179. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Vi at www.strangfh.com.