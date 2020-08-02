1/1
Violet Taffora
1930 - 2020
Violet Taffora

Violet Taffora, age 90, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Born on June 15, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Anacleto and Edith (Barengo) Taffora. She was a graduate of Kenosha High School.

Violet was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church.

Violet was employed as a switch board operator for AMC/Chrysler, until her retirement. She was a world traveler, avid Cubs fan and enjoyed spending time with her great nieces and nephews.

Left to cherish her life are her brothers, Raymond (Pat) Taffora and Ronald (Cindy) Taffora; her nieces and nephews, Ray Taffora, Linda (Terry) Roundtree, Lisa (Todd) Elsen; and Brian (Kelli) Taffora, her great nieces and great nephews, Cheyenne, Skyler, Baylin, Teagan, Seth and Chase Roundtree, Anthony and Nicholas Elsen, Brylie, Brock and Brynn Taffora; her loving cousin, Anita Masi; and her best friend, Barbara Bufton.

Violet was preceded in death by her parents.

A rite of Committal Service honoring Violet's life will be held privately.

Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 2, 2020.
Piasecki Funeral Home
