Violet Taffora, age 90, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Born on June 15, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Anacleto and Edith (Barengo) Taffora. She was a graduate of Kenosha High School.

Violet was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church.

Violet was employed as a switch board operator for AMC/Chrysler, until her retirement. She was a world traveler, avid Cubs fan and enjoyed spending time with her great nieces and nephews.

Left to cherish her life are her brothers, Raymond (Pat) Taffora and Ronald (Cindy) Taffora; her nieces and nephews, Ray Taffora, Linda (Terry) Roundtree, Lisa (Todd) Elsen; and Brian (Kelli) Taffora, her great nieces and great nephews, Cheyenne, Skyler, Baylin, Teagan, Seth and Chase Roundtree, Anthony and Nicholas Elsen, Brylie, Brock and Brynn Taffora; her loving cousin, Anita Masi; and her best friend, Barbara Bufton.

Violet was preceded in death by her parents.

A rite of Committal Service honoring Violet's life will be held privately.

