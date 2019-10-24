Viota Aeschlimann

Viota Aeschlimann, 75, of Kenosha passed away on Monday October 21, 2019 at Aurora St. Luke's in Milwaukee surrounded by her loving family.

Viota was born on September 27, 1944 in Waukegan, Ill., the daughter of the late Joseph and Geneva (Radschweit) Learsch. She was educated in the schools of Ill. Viota married Robert Aeschlimann on June 22, 1974. She was employed at Cherry Electric for many years. Her hobbies included playing cards, doing puzzle books, and most of all spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children; Tina Learsch-Rosselli, Susan (David) Rixie of Kenosha; brothers, Terry (Pat) Learsch, Joe Learsch; sister, Betty Lou Dill; 6 grandchildren, Anthony and Alexandria Rosselli, Michael, Anthony, David, and Nathan Rixie; 1 great granddaughter, Avery Rixie. Viota was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, brothers, Jerry & William, and a sister, Jean.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday October 26, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m.. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

