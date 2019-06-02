Virginia M. Hawkins

1928 - 2019

Virginia M. Hawkins passed away April 24, 2019, in Weslaco, Texas. She was born Oct. 13, 1928, to Matthew and Wilhelmina Kruchten (Nee: Minister), in Chicago, IL.

She grew up in Chicago with two brothers, Raymond and Leonard and a sister, Phyllis. She was a lifelong Cub fan and was thrilled by their World Series win.

She married Joel David Hawkins (Dave), in March 1947, and they were together fo the next 70 years. They had four sons; David, Steven, Gregory and Douglas.

While working at Bell Telephone she returned to college, earning her Bachelor's degree in Education. While teaching full time she continued in her college studies earning Master's degree and a Doctorate degree from the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana.

She took a job with the Kenosha Unified School District as head of the Reading Program for KUSD. In her final years with KUSD she returned to the classroom (her favorite job) and taught 3 and 4 grade classes at McKinley Elementary School, retiring in 1990.

Tired of fighting Wisconsin Winters, they moved in 1995 to Weslaco, Texas. While living in the lower Rio Grande River Valley they enjoyed their friends, traveling, and card playing, especially bridge.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sister, as well as her husband and two sons, David and Steven.

Surviving her are Gregory Hawkins (Marsha) of Kenosha, Douglas Hawkins (Renee Rommele) of Edinburgh, Scotland; grandchildren, Jeremy Hawkins (Isu), Sarah Anthony (Rob), Erica Hawkins, Natalie Hawkins, a great-grandson, Arthur Hawkins; one nephew and three nieces.

A private graveside memorial will be conducted at Limestone/Hawkins Cemetery in Kankakee, Illinois on Sept. 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. The family requests that any donations in Virginia's memory go to the Macular Degeneration Foundation or the .