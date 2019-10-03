Vito Joseph Fasulo

Vito Joseph Fasulo, RPh, 82, better known to all as "Joe", passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at his home in Kenosha, surrounded by his family.

Joe was born on October 13, 1936 in Kenosha, the oldest son of Guissepe (Joseph) and Mary (Gallo) Fasulo. He graduated from Bradford High School in Kenosha. Joe attended Marquette University for his undergraduate degree in Chemistry, there he was also a varsity member of the Marquette Golf team for 4 years.

Following his undergrad, Joe joined the U.S. Army where he served as a Sergeant and a Medic at beautiful Fort Lewis in Washington. After his military service, Joe pursued his passion for pharmacy at the University of Wisconsin- Madison Pharmacy School and graduated in 1966. Joe was a pharmacist in Kenosha, for the entirety of his career, at Rohrer's Sunnyside Pharmacy, Park Drug and most recently at Osco Drug.

Joe loved his work as a pharmacist. In his 50 plus year career, he cared deeply for his customers and regularly received words of thanks and trays of cookies for taking the time to really talk and understand the needs of all who came to the drug store. He experienced just as much joy from hearing the stories of his customers and being a part of their lives as he did in filling their prescriptions, he truly was the neighborhood pharmacist.

Joe was not only an amazing pharmacist, he was also a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law and friend. Even after long days at the drug store, he always made time to read bedtime stories with his children and dance in the kitchen with his wife. As much as he loved his work, spending time with his family was most important to him. Joe married his loving wife Loretta in 1971, and they enjoyed 48 beautiful years together. He loved life experiences with his family, which included Sunday morning breakfasts of doughnuts or waffles, family vacations to Walt Disney World, rounds of golf, baseball games and watching It's a Wonderful Life. Joe never turned down cake and loved celebrating birthdays and Christmas. Joe's other passion was golf, an avid player for his entire life. He was Captain of his high school team and went on to receive a varsity letter at Marquette University – it was a passion that brought him many joys and moments with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Loretta Irene (Haebig) Fasulo; his children, Michael Joseph Fasulo of Milwaukee, Stephen Francis (Kari) Fasulo of Waunakee and Suzanne Marie (Kyle) Joseph of Middleton; and three grandsons, Joseph William Fasulo, Daniel Stephen Fasulo and Carter Vito Joseph.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his 2 brothers.

Funeral Services honoring Vito Joseph "Joe" will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street. Private interment will be held in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove. A visitation for Joe will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.

