Vittoria C. Belmonte, 90 , of Kenosha, Wis., passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Wis.

She was born Sept. 4, 1929, in Lapano, Province of Cosenza, Italy, the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Maria (Gervino) Carravetta.

On Sept. 6, 1969, she married Camillo Belmonte in Kenosha, and he preceded her in death on July 13, 2010.

Before her retirement, Vittoria worked as a flute maker for LeBlanc Instruments for 40 years.

Vittoria was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Parish, and enjoyed cooking and baking. She cherished her faith and spending time with her family.

Survivors include nephews, Joseph (Lorena) Gallo and Dino Gallo, nieces, Mary DeRose, Giovanna (Franco) Pedroncelli, and Marielena (Vincenzo DiTomaso) Carravetta, and many more nieces and nephews in Italy. In addition to her parents and husband, Vittoria was preceded in death by nine siblings; a nephew, Amarino; and a beloved niece-in-law, Linda Gallo.

Vittoria's family would like to extend their gratitude to Hospice Alliance for their care and compassion.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at Proko Funeral Home. Friends and family are invited to meet for Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, Pleasant Prairie. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the Anthonian Association of the Friends of Saint Anthony of Padua at 101 Saint Anthony Dr., Mount Saint Francis, MN, 47146, Hospice Alliance, or Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish in her memory.

