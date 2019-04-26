Vivian Green

Vivian Green, 96, of Hartford Wis., formerly of Kenosha and Richland Center, passed on April 14, 2019.

Her parents were Ray and Leone Simpson. She married Walter Green and had four children.

She is survived by Connie (Dan) Skell, Hartford, and Linda (Fred) Feivor, Kenosha.

She is also survived by brother Bob Simpson, Richland Center, six grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was her husband Walter Green, daughter, Diane Pertzborn; son, Walt Green Jr., and grandson Gregory Feivor.

Funeral services were held April 19, 2019, in Madison, Wis.