Kenosha – Vivian M. Weber (nee Filbrich), found peace in the loving arms of Jesus and born to eternal life. Vivian, age 93 joined her beloved husband Herman in heaven on January 17, 2020. Loving mother of Jay (Rita) Weber and Jan (Lou) Frank. Proud grandmother of Brian (Jenny) Weber, Eric (Jenni) Weber and Vaughn Frank. Dearest great-grandmother (GG) of Ava, Claira, Leila, Ella, Violet and Owen. Special friend of Barb, Char, Lydia, Mary & Virginia.

Vivian's employment career began at Northwestern Mutual Life in Milwaukee and continued later in life at NML Kenosha. She also enjoyed working in the library at Gateway Technical Institute. Later in life, Vivian was a dedicated volunteer for over 10 years for RSVP/Kenosha Area Family & Aging Services. She worked in the RSVP office, Mailings, United Way Community Caring Team, Lakeside Players, Salvation Army, Women and Childrens Horizons, and ADRC. Vivian loved singing in the RSVP Master Chorus and performed at many different venues in the Kenosha area.

Vivian was a member of Somers United Church of Christ and served on many committees as well as singing in the choir. She enjoyed going to Estate Sales, her ladies weekly card club and crossword puzzles.

A Celebration of Life for family and close friends will be held later this year. Memorials in her name to www.KAFASI.Org/donations.html are welcomed.

The family would like to thank AseraCare Hospice, Bay Harbor and Library Terrace for compassionate care provided.

Mom, Grandma, GG; we love you and are so thankful for the life we shared with you. You will always be with us in our hearts.

