W. Helmut Dahmen
1938 - 2020
W. Helmut Dahmen 1938 - 2020 RACINE - W. Helmut Dahmen 81, passed away April 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Ratingen , Germany on June 13, 1938. In March of 1969 he immigrated to Racine where he started working at Moxness as a Tool and Die maker and he then went on to American Motors. He retired from there in 1988. In 1990 he bought his first Motor coach, and founded HD TRAVEL & TOURS. He drove the Coach throughout the country on many different events but mostly casino trips. He took a lot of pride in his company. Helmut was a past honorary member of the Deutscher Manner Verein and a passive member of the MGV Harmonia. Helmut enjoyed going on casino trips, his favored saying was "Bingo Sucks." He is survived by his wife Renate, his son Klaus (Kimberly) Dahmen, his sister Maria Kuppermann, Step children, David Conis Jr , Pamela Durrah, his grandchildren  Nicklaus Dahmen, Nolan Dahmen, Marlena Durrah, and his great-grandson Marquon Kyles Jr. He was preceded in death by his father Wilhelm P. Dahmen, his mother Maria Borchart, brother-in-law Willie Kuppermann. His cremation has taken place. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 we are unable to have open service for Helmut, but please keep him in your prayers and thoughts.  Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory William J. Althaus - Associate 4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403  262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com

Published in Kenosha News on May 3, 2020.
