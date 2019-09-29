Walter B. Pipkorn

Walter B. Pipkorn, 96, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Kenosha Senior Living with his family by his side.

Born in Milwaukee, on November 22, 1922, he was the son of the late Walter C. and Hattie (Muenchow) Pipkorn. He was educated in the schools of Milwaukee and graduated from Riverside High School.

Following high school, Walter joined the US Army and served as an amphibious engineer during WWII.

On May 9, 1953, he married Gloria Mueller at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. They moved to Kenosha from Grafton, in 1997. Gloria preceded him in death on April 21, 2018.

Walter was employed as a group leader for Square-D for 20 years, then went on to work as an expeditor for Tecumseh Products for 13 years and retired in 1985.

He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his two children, David (Lorey) Pipkorn of Panama City Beach, FL, and Linda Fenske of Kenosha; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Lorraine Mueller and Esther (John) Kreidl; and brother, Robert Pipkorn.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 1, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2026-22nd Avenue, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at noon. Interment will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Messiah Lutheran Church would be appreciated by the family.

