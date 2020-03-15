Walter E. Talbert

1959 - 2020

Walter E. Talbert, age 60 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on October 24, 1959 in Kenosha, he was the son of Donald and Valeria (Bronkema) Talbert, Sr. He attended local schools and was a 1977 graduate of Wilmot High School.

On August 27, 2005 in Kenosha, he was married to Pattice "Patti" Bowers.

For many years, Walter was employed as a truck driver with Zizzo Trucking.

Walter was a NASCAR fan. He loved music and was a collector of vinyl albums. Walter's greatest joy was spending time and bike riding with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patti Talbert; his children, Courtney Guidry and Sherri Talbert; his grandchildren, Mason, Easton and Kadence Hicks; and his siblings, Donald (Karen) Talbert, Jr, Tina Lang and Sherri Talbert.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ross Talbert; and his sister, Debbie Larson.

A gathering of relatives and friends honoring Walter will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the family would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com