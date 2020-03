Walter E. Talbert

Walter E. Talbert, age 60 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

In accordance with the State of Wisconsin, Emergency Order #5 on mass gatherings, funeral services for Walter Talbert will be held at a later date.

