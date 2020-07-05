Walter J. Barthuly

Walter J. Barthuly, age 94, a resident of Kenosha, WI died May 30th, 2020 in Gurnee IL, on the day of his birthday. The light of the world dimmed just a little bit but then brightened back up from all of the lives he touched. Walter's daughter Patricia was caring for her father at her home with the help of Star Hospice, Gurnee, IL. Walter's children were able to spend time with him throughout the week leading up to when our Heavenly Father took him home.

Walter was born in Fond du Lac WI to John and Katherine (Bopp) Barthuly. He attended high school and the Fond du Lac Business College. He married his beautiful and loving wife Patricia Lardinois on February 18, 1947 in Fond du Lac, WI. They spent their honeymoon in Chicago after taking the train to the city. Walter and Patricia were married for 73 years. What Wally enjoyed most was spending time with family, visiting friends and was always willing to give a helping hand to those in need.

Wally was drafted during World War II and went through basic training/tech school. He was inducted in August 1944. His military occupational specialty was a Radio Operator, High Speed. He served in the Southwest Pacific Theater of Operations and went on to serve during the Korean Conflict and Berlin Crisis on active duty, National Guard and Reserves. His military service time was just short of 30 years. He retired as an Army Captain in May 1986. As a civilian his occupation was a Locomotive Maintenance Mechanic helper. Medals and decorations Walter earned included WW II American Theater Campaign Ribbon, Army of Occupation Medal (Japan), Good Conduct Medal, WWII Victory Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, Army of Occupation National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve, Army Presidential Unit Citation with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Combat Infantryman Badge, Marksman Rifle & Pistol Badge, and Expert Rifle & Carbine Badge. He worked for the Department of Defense as a troubleshooter for 15 years. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and was a Golden Gloves Boxer.

Wally worked for the City of Kenosha Transit Department as a bus driver and training coordinator for 14 years until retiring in 1994. He drove tour bus for the Tommy Dorsey band and the Kenosha Twins baseball team. Walter was a die-hard Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan.

Wally is a member of Journey Church, Kenosha, WI. He joined Gideons International in 1984 and he was a member of Light for the Lost. He touched many lives during his 32 years of working with the Royal Rangers.

Walter is preceded in death by parents John and Katherine Barthuly, his siblings Alex (Betty) Barthuly, Otto (Vivian) Barthuly, Johnny (Jennifer) Barthuly, Nathalie (Adolph) Hunt, Esther (Herman) Burkhardt, and Dorothy (Gordy) Zwicky.

Carrying on his legacy are his wife Patricia Barthuly, his children Walter (Bonnie) Barthuly, David (Holly) Barthuly, Brad (Lorreen) Barthuly, Patricia (Dan) Jimenez, Scott (Nancy) Barthuly, and Dawn (Chris) Maylath. Grandchildren: Rachel (Anthony), Aaron (Nicole), Rebekah (Jonathan), Jonathan, Bradley (Traci), Bret, Christopher, Andrew, Jacqueline (Paul), and Alex. Great Grandchildren: Juliana, Alejandra, Katelyn, Audrey, Benjamin, Gwynivere, Robert, and Mollie.

A memorial service will be held on July 11, 2020 at Journey Church (10700 75th St, Kenosha, WI). Visitation with the family will be at 9:30am and the service will be at 10:00am with Military Honors to follow. If attending the visitation or memorial service we ask that you please be respectful of others and practice social distancing guidelines.

Walter will be interred at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI at a later date.

To leave Memories & Condolences to the family go to www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com. Donations can be made in Walter's name to Gideons International www.gideons.org. The family would like to thank Dr. Neil Shepler.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner

3016-75th Street, Kenosha WI 53142

(262)653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com