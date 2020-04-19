Wanda J. Terrell

Wanda J. Terrell, age 68 of Kenosha, WI passed away of natural causes on Friday, April 11, 2020.

She was born in Millington, TN on the naval base. She spent her early years in Memphis, TN and then moved to Kenosha at the age of 9. Wanda attended local schools, was a graduate of Tremper High School and earned her Associated Degree in Hotel Motel Management from Gateway Technical College, she later pursued and earned her Real Estate License.

She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Kenosha, WI.

She was employed with Chrysler for 35 years and retired in 2008 and held a position as a night auditor for several years with Days Inn. Wanda devoted some of her down time from 1995-2018 as a volunteer to her dear friend, Mary A. Sacripanti's business.

Our mother had an affectionate smile, loving personality, trusting nature and a heart of gold which are just a few attributes that she will be remembered by. She had a very strong work ethic and her dedication was unparalleled. Wanda was an avid sports fan, she enjoyed traveling, reading, playing pool, but most of all she loved spending quality time with her family, friends and her grandchildren.

Our loving mother, grandmother, sister and beloved friend will be remembered and missed by her son, Douglas (Cindy) Terrell; her daughter, Larshenette (Alexander Bolden) Terrell; her four grandchildren, Taqueisha, Nicholas, Chelsi and Adrianna Terrell of Kenosha; her five siblings, Yvonne McHenry of Alpharetta, Beverly (Jerry) Avington of Memphis, Lenora, Margaret and Sampson Prewitt Jr., her three nieces, Lisa Toney, Jerika Avington and Chasity Prewitt; her nephew Royal McHenry; her three great grandchildren; her "special friend", Carnie Short; and a host of many great nieces, nephews and cousins.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Charles H. Terrell and Dorothy (Taylor) Prewitt.

Funeral Services honoring Wanda's life will be held privately. A drive up viewing will be held at the Piasecki Funeral Home, 3720 39th Avenue, on Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until 2:15 p.m. Please enter the funeral home using the curbside southbound lane on 39th Avenue. Private Interment will take place in Green Ridge Cemetery.

