Wanda Mae Ruge

October 27, 1929 - December 15, 2019

Wanda Mae Ruge passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, December 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving sister, Peggy and longtime friend, Bob.

Wanda was born in Kenosha on October 27, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Martin E. and Lila M. (Harvey) Ruge.

She was employed with Social Security Administration for 57 years, retiring in 2007.

Wanda loved traveling, reading, attending the Fireside Theater and spending time with her family. Many unforgettable memories were made at Wanda's 90th birthday celebration.

She is survived by her brother, Martin E. (Lola) Ruge; her sister, Margaret "Peggy" (Bob Justus) Unger; her nephews, Mark (Mary) Ruge, Paul (Meg) Ruge, Phil (Lori) Ruge-Jones and Andrew (Lisa) Ruge; her great nephews and nieces, Tim, Max, Mia, Katie, Jake and Nick Ruge and Luisa and Luke Ruge-Jones; her cousins, Sue (Bill) Cairns, Sandy, Wendi, Debbi and Craig Harvey, and Barbara (Elmer) Smith and families.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services honoring the life of Wanda will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Wanda will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com