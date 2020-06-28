Warren W. Sundt

1939 - 2020

Warren W. Sundt, age 80, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Born in Chicago, IL on December 31, 1939, he was the son of the late Warren and Agnes (Grabowski) Sundt.

Many things gave Warren joy in his life; friends, family, boating, fishing, camping and motorcycling. Warren was most proud of being a Marine Electronics Technician and building miniature ships/boats.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Anne (Monardo) Sundt; his children, Warren (Carmella) Sundt, Anthony (Sharon) Sundt and Cheryl (Steven) Skorburg; his 6 grandchildren; and his 4 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services honoring Warren's life will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P. O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018.

