Warren W. Sundt
1939 - 2020
Warren W. Sundt, age 80, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Born in Chicago, IL on December 31, 1939, he was the son of the late Warren and Agnes (Grabowski) Sundt.

Many things gave Warren joy in his life; friends, family, boating, fishing, camping and motorcycling. Warren was most proud of being a Marine Electronics Technician and building miniature ships/boats.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Anne (Monardo) Sundt; his children, Warren (Carmella) Sundt, Anthony (Sharon) Sundt and Cheryl (Steven) Skorburg; his 6 grandchildren; and his 4 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services honoring Warren's life will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P. O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com



Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
June 25, 2020
It was a pleasure to have Warren as our next door neighbor. He was always smiling and friendly. He liked our dogs and they loved him. We will miss him. Our deepest sympathies are with Annie and family.
Cindy and Jim Gallagher
Gallagher
Neighbor
