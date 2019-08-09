Wayne A. Baltes

Wayne Anthony Baltes, 70, beloved husband of the late Teresa "Terry" Lee (nee: Kelleher) Baltes, dear father of Jennifer (James) Bezotte, and adored grandfather of Kennedy Hohmeier and Chelsea Bezotte; passed away peacefully at home early Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 .

A memorial service celebrating Wayne's life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home next week Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home next week Friday from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Please see an upcoming edition of the newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

(corner of KR & 22nd Avenue)

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com