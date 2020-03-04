Wayne C. Westphal

1927 - 2020

Wayne C. Westphal, 92, a resident of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Froedtert South – St. Catherine's Hospital, comforted by his sons. Wayne was born in Kenosha to the late Alfred and Anna (Tucholl) Westphal on May 14,1927. He graduated from Kenosha High School and joined the Army in July 1945. He was proud to serve in the 4th Construction Regiment stationed in Linz, Austria. After his honorable discharge, he worked for the next 50 years creating the printing templates for the Kenosha News. On December 3, 1949, he married Anita Cerveny at Grace Lutheran Church. Throughout their life together, they were members of the Kenosha Band Boosters, Girl Scouts of America, CYO Emerald Knights parents, Racine Kilts cook squad, and Grace and Trinity Lutheran Church. In his younger days, Wayne was an avid bowler and fast-pitch softball pitcher. He never failed to follow his children during their activities from car racing to music. As a grandparent, he knew where every exciting excavation project was happening in Kenosha. There were many gulls and ducks that benefited from his outings with his grandkids.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 70 years, Anita; four children, David(Linda) Westphal, Wendy(Michael) Farrell, and Randy(Lisa) Westphal; seven grandchildren, Christopher(Wendy Will) Westphal, Julie Westphal, Ryan(Stephanie) Farrell, Brooke(Ethen Perez) Edwards, Kyle, Tyler & Katy Farrell; a great-granddaughter, Vivian Perez; his great-grandson, Farrell (due in March); two brothers, Rodney and Dick Westphal; brother & sisters-in-law, Glenn(Donna) Cerveny and Marlene Binninger.

He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters: Vernon, Alfred, Merle, Robert, Beatrice, Irene, Eleanor, Delores and Shirley and his grandson, Anthony Edwards.

The family would like to thank the staff at Meadowmere Assisted Living for their friendship and Kindred Hospice for their kindness and guidance.

A service with full military honors will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, March 9, 2019 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Union Grove.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com