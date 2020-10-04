Wayne Dieck

1940-2020

Wayne Dieck, 80, of Waupaca, formerly of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, peacefully in his sleep, at the Wisconsin Veteran's Home at King.

Born in Waukegan, IL on August 30, 1940; he was the son of the late Walter and Dorothy (Dobbins) Dieck.

He served in the United States Marines from October 14, 1957, until he was honorably discharged on October 13, 1961.

On August 31, 1968, he married Kay Lia at St. Mary's Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on November 8, 2013.

Prior to Wayne's retirement, he was a partner in Dieck and Dieck CPA's with his cousin James Dieck in Waukegan, Illinois.

He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Wayne is survived by his brother-in-law, Dave (Chris) Petersen; sister-in-law, Linda Lia; five cousins, James (Gretta) Dieck, G. Michael (Kathryn) Dieck, Daniel (Barbara) Dieck, Kenneth (Ann) Dieck and Susan (Michael) DeThorne; 9 nieces and nephews, Paul (Shannon) Linde, Beth (Justin) Castleman, Jeff (Kristin) Petersen, Steve (Kirstie) Petersen, Tony Lia, Bart (Beth) Lia, Todd Lia, Michelle (Tom) Ellingson, and Kris (Randy) Poredos.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and his sister, Maureen Linde.

A committal service will be held privately at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery due to the current health pandemic.

