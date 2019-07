Wayne Parker

Wayne Parker, 54, passed away peacefully at The Bay at Sheridan in Kenosha, on Saturday, July 13, 2019.A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Heartfelt thanks to Alpha Homes of Wisconsin, especially Selima, for the many years of devoted care and support provided to Wayne.

