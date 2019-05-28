Wayne L. Presterl

1935 - 2019

Wayne L. Presterl, 83, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Froedtert South – St. Catherine's Medical Center Campus, Pleasant Prairie, Wis.

Born in Kenosha, on July 14, 1935, he was the son of the late Ludwig and Amy (Henderson) Presterl and remained a lifelong resident. On Dec. 8, 1956, he married Dianne Braze at the First Congregational Church and she preceded in death on Feb. 15, 2017.

Wayne proudly served in the U.S. Army, 1st Calvary. In April, he was privileged to take part in an Honor Flight. In 1992, Wayne retired from Abbott Labs after 28 years of employment. He also worked part time as a ski instructor at Wilmot Mountain for 44 years thru 2017. He was active with his wife and family fishing, boating, golfing, water skiing, snow skiing, and motorcycling for many years. Wayne loved to travel with family and friends.

Wayne is survived by two children, Mark (Patti) Presterl and Marcia (Paul) Miller, both of Kenosha; four grandchildren, Aaron (Lindsay) Presterl, Grant (Lauren) Presterl, Ryan Miller, and Rachel Miller; and two great-granddaughters, Lucy and Laney Presterl. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother Dale.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, at Proko Funeral Home, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Memorial services with full military honors will commence at 6 p.m. Interment will be private in Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lake County Honor Flight, P.O. Box 1187, North Chicago, IL 60064.

