Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Wabalickis.

Wayne A. Wabalickis

Wayne A. Wabalickis, 65, of Kenosha, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 14, 2019, with his family by his side.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Renee; his five daughters, Jenifer Wabalickis-Kewenig, Amber (Mike Graziani) Wabalickis, Colleen (Paul Sterner) Ruebsamen, Betzi Ruebsamen and Nicole (Matt) Beck; his four grandchildren, Rosie, Ethan, Emma and Brynn; his brothers, Gary (Barbara) and Roger Wabalickis; his mother in law, Grandma Cleo Nedweski; and many loving nieces, nephews and two great nieces.

A Memorial Service honoring Wayne's life will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home. Private inurnment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Tuesday at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the family would be appreciated.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Sunday, April 21st edition of the Kenosha News.

Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101