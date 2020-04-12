Wendel John Conner

August 24, 1932 - April 8, 2020

Wendel John Conner, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Azura Memory Care Center of natural causes, which were non Covid-19 related. He was born in Racine, Wisconsin on August 24, 1932. He attended William Horlick High School. He served his country admirably in the Korean War and was a proud veteran. Prior to her passing in 2017, Wendel and his beloved wife Shirlie were happily married for 62 years. He enjoyed a successful and lengthy career as a professional meat cutter for R & S Meats, Sentry and L & M Meats.

Wendel was an avid and excellent golfer who counted his stokes by calling them "blows". His score at the completion of 18 holes was not 76, but 76 blows. When not cutting meat for his many loyal customers, Wendel was a genuine handyman. He was always ready to help someone with any manner of home project and produced a finished product with excellent craftmanship.

He was a coffee drinker second to none and would easily drink 8 – 10 cups a day overflowing with cream and sugar. He truly enjoyed searching the state of Wisconsin for antiques and his home, with Shirlie's help, was filled with many unique antiques. Fishing and gardening were two hobbies that filled his days. He was a member of St. Lucy's Catholic Church.

Wendel is survived by children; Wendy Lee Sobic and her husband Dan, Jon Conner and his wife Dawn; grandchildren Christopher Sobic and his wife Libby, Stephanie Gauthier and her husband Chas, Nicole Vargas and her husband Shawn, Timothy Conner, and Steve Conner and his wife Samantha. Wendel was blessed with five great grandchildren; Jacob Vargas, Joseph Vargas, Jagger Gauthier, Ford Gauthier, and Madeleine Sobic. He is preceded in death by his wife Shirlie Conner, their daughter Kristie Marie Conner, his twin brother Wayne, older brother Richard and his parents Harvey and Emma Conner.

The families would like to express a heartfelt note of thanks to the entire staff of Azura Memory Care Center for the support and care they gave Wendel.

Funeral arrangements will be overseen by Sturino Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of Wendel's life will be held a later date this year. Memorials to the Milwaukee are suggested.

