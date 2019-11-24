Wendell J. Rhodes

June 23, 1937 - November 16, 2019

Wendell Jay "Tex" Rhodes, 82, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at Aurora Medical Center on Saturday, November 16, 2019, with his wife by his side. He was born on June 23, 1937, in Racine, WI to William Wendell and Frances (nee Smith) Rhodes.

Wendell's early education was at the Burr Oaks one room schoolhouse, Washington Jr. High, and he graduated from Salem Central High School. He served in the U.S. Army in the 1st Division, known as the "Big Red" from 1955 to 1957 with an honorable discharge.

On September 5, 1992, he was united in marriage to his wife, Janet (nee Hoppe) Presterl, at the First Congregational Church in Kenosha. Wendell worked at American Motors and Hi-Steer, but his real love was being a sixth generation dairy farmer with Rhodes Brothers Farm, Inc. in Somers, WI for 30+ years with his brother, Frank.

Besides his love of farming, Wendell enjoyed fishing, bowling, traveling, watching the ships on Lake Superior entering and leaving the ports of Duluth and Two Harbors, MN, and spending time relaxing at their place up north in Townsend, WI. One could find him fishing and scooting around on his 4-wheeler delivering fresh vegetables and bakery goods to friends and neighbors. Earlier in his life he liked to deer hunt with his Dad and friends.

Wendell is survived by his loving wife, Janet; step-son, Scott Presterl; sister, Carol Lee, Sturtevant, WI; brother, Frank (Diane), Kenosha; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Bev Hoppe, Duluth, MN, and many friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Wendell was preceeded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents, Jay and Mabel (Cook) Rhodes; maternal grandparents, Frank and Emily (Watkins) Smith and Mildred (Woltersdorf) Smith; brother- in- law, Donald Lee; and father and mother-in-laws, John and Elsie (Falconer) Hoppe.

The family would like to express sincere thanks to the doctors and staff at Aurora Medical Center; Aurora Hyperbaric/wound Care Clinic; Aurora at Home Hospice Care; Dr. Kraklow and the staff at Fresenius Dialysis Kidney Care for the compassionate care given to Wendell.

At Wendell's request, no service or visitation will be held. A Celebration of Life dinner for family and friends will be at Casa Capri. Full Military Honors will be held at Oakwood Cemetery on a date yet to be determined. Memorial remembrances directed to the family to be distributed to Wendell's favorite charities would be appreciated.

