Wesley R. Holman

1944-2020

Wesley Holman, 76, of Pleasant Prairie, WI. passed away peacefully on Monday August 10, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 6, 1944 in Racine, WI, the son of the late Robert & Shirley (Kortum) Holman. He attended schools in Racine/Kenosha, graduating from Bradford H.S. then Mankato State MN. Wesley married Jennie (Schwanke) Weidner in 1975 in Pleasant Prairie, WI. He was employed as a Physical Education teacher at Tremper HS in Kenosha WI for over 32 years. His hobbies included playing and coaching tennis, going to casinos, golfing, bowling, and most of all spending time with his family & friends, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his sons, Todd (Kelly) Holman of Gurnee IL, Dan (Tamie) Holman of Bonita Springs FL; grandchildren, Nicole (Tyler) Wonderlic, Taline, Carly, & Bailey Holman, Courtney (Jeremy) Bauman, and Dan Holman Jr.; and great grandchildren, Baker, McKenna, and Trenton. Wesley was preceded in death by his wife, Jennie.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date post COVID-19 restriction.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Tremper Alumni Athletic Association would be greatly appreciated.

