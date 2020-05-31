Wilford Junior Eugene ""Gene"" Ketchum June 30, 1930 – May 17, 2020 Wilford Junior Eugene "Gene" Ketchum, of Bradenton, FL, passed away at the age of 89 – just a few weeks shy of his 90th birthday – on May 17, 2020, from cardiac arrest. Gene was born June 30, 1930, in Alton, IL, son of the late Wilford Martin and Maria Anna (Fratrick) Ketchum. Gene's parents relocated to Kenosha, WI, before his first birthday – where he grew up and received his education. Gene enlisted with the US Army Air Forces in 1947 for a three year hitch and the corporal was discharged one day before all discharges were rescinded for the ensuing Korean War. Coming back to Kenosha, he soon married Geraldine Roberta Mink on August 6, 1950, in Kenosha. He would later marry Cherie Lynn Krohn Montemurro on December 1, 1977, in Ft. Myers, FL. Gene worked at various occupations in the Kenosha area with Dynamatic Corporation, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and at American Motors Corporation for thirty years, retiring from AMC in 1985. An avid Cubs and Bears fan, he was extremely competitive and loved participating in recreational sports. While still in the service, he gloved a mean third base for the fast pitch softball team when he was stationed in Puerto Rico. He would later enjoy slow pitch softball, playing third base for Jasper's Tap and other teams in the Kenosha City League for many years. During the 1960s and 1970s, Gene became a dominant force at handball, winning citywide tournaments – including several doubles championships with Paul Richards, his son Doug's future father-in-law. When racquetball first appeared on the scene, Gene became one of the early adopters of the game and was a natural at it, racking up many more tournament trophies – which are on display at Finks tavern in Milwaukee – one of stepdaughter Leslie Montemurro's many restaurants, coffee shops and pubs she owns and operates. In February of 1963, Gene took JFK's Physical Fitness Challenge to heart and, persuading several colleagues and friends to join him, completed "the 50-mile hike" in western Kenosha County, earning the Alonzo Stagg national medal of achievement. Gene and Cherie served as volunteers and became charter members on the Executive Board of the first Special Olympics chapter in Wisconsin, co-sponsored and inducted by Ethel Kennedy in May 1976. His love of baseball led him to a position during his early retirement years with the Minnesota Twins as the players' clubhouse manager for their minor league affiliate in Kenosha, as well as overseeing concessions. He really enjoyed those years and experienced every baseball fan's dream when he attended the Minnesota Twins World Series home games in 1987. Gene departed Kenosha for Manatee County, FL, in May 1989. He continued to enjoy racquetball, biking, and landscaping while in Florida – and continued his life-long passion as a fan of soul-stirring music, regardless of the genre (the litmus test was whether it created goosebumps). Gene is survived by his spouse, Cherie, of Bradenton, FL; sons Douglas (Barbara) of Fayette County, GA, David of Bradenton, and Daniel of Wausau, WI; stepdaughters Leslie Montemurro of Milwaukee, WI, Laurie Montemurro (Baylor) of Duluth, GA, and Jennifer Montemurro of Bradenton; sisters Wilma Margaret Ketchum Berry of North Port, FL, Mary June Broesch, Elizabeth Broesch Shemanske (Bill), and brother Michael (Linda) Broesch of Kenosha – along with many nieces and nephews, and step grandchildren Jackson and Piper Baylor. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, sister Viola May Ketchum Harvey Smith (2018), brothers Milton Jerome Ketchum (1998), and Roland Martin Ketchum (2006).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store