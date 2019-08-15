Kenosha News

Wiliam J. Mayer

Service Information
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
620 Legion Dr.
Twin Lakes, WI
53181
(262)-279-5933
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
620 Legion Dr.
Twin Lakes, WI 53181
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
701 N. Lake Ave.
Twin Lakes, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
701 N. Lake Ave.
Twin Lakes, WI
Obituary
William J. "Bill" Mayer

William J. "Bill" Mayer, age 75 of Twin Lakes, WI, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be from 4:00PM to 8:00PM on Sunday at the Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home in Twin Lakes. Vistiation will also be on Monday from 10:00AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM at St. John's Catholic Church, 701 N. Lake Ave. Twin Lakes. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, 375 Bishops Way, Suite 220, Brookfield, WI 53005. For online guestbook and obituary:haaselockwoodfhs.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Aug. 15, 2019
