Will B. Winchester

1935 - 2019

Will B. Winchester, 83, of Kenosha, died peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on Monday, April 22, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 1, 1935 in Plantersville, MS to the late Ervin and Thelma Marie (Fowler) Winchester.

Will proudly served his country in the US Army from May 21, 1954 until his honorable discharge on December 20, 1957.

He married Carolyn R. Miller on May 10, 1986 at St. Mary Catholic Church.

Will was plant superintendent of the motor division at AMC/Chrysler for over 30 years, retiring in 1988. He also owned and operated Northside Auto Body Shop for over 30 years.

Will couldn't get enough of cars. He liked watching NASCAR racing; but had a passion as a Late Model Racer! He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church; enjoyed fishing, gardening, boating and cheering for the Packers and Brewers.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; two daughters, Jeannie (Jerome) DeBell of Trempealeau, WI and Evie (James) Wicks of Trevor, WI; two sons, Phillip Winchester, Sr. of Conover, WI and Willie Dean (Mary) Winchester of Maryville, TN along with seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter; a sister, Gatha Sue Baker of Fulton, MS and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ella Mae Carroll.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Neil Shepler and his staff at the Somers Clinic along with Hospice Alliance, Inc., for the kind and loving care given to Will.

Funeral Service honoring Will's life will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2224 30th Ave. Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery will full military honors. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24th from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Piasecki Althaus Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. Peter Catholic Church, 2224 30th Ave. Kenosha, WI 53144 or Hospice Alliance, Inc., 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI, 53158, would be appreciated by the family.

