William A. Modder

1943-2020

William A. Modder, 76, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at The Manor of Kenosha.

Born in Kenosha, on November 17, 1943, he was the son of the late Andrew and Marion (Spaulding) Modder. He was educated in local schools and graduated from the Academy of Art in Chicago.

On October 21, 1973, he was united in marriage to Patricia Gentes at St. James Catholic Church.

Bill sold insurance at his own firm, William Modder Insurance, and was very successful at it. He retired in 2014. He was a former member of the Lions Club.

He enjoyed artwork done by others, painting – especially watercolors, and photography. Mostly, Bill loved traveling and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Patricia; three siblings, Andrew Modder, Susan (David Kryston) Modder, and David Modder; and many beloved relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10th, at Proko Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately at St. James Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, First United Methodist Church, or a charity of your choice in Bill's name.

The family kindly requests that those who attend Bill's services to please wear a mask.

