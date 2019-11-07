William (Bill) Anderson

December 16, 1953 - October 24, 2019

William (Bill) Anderson, 66, of Pleasant Prairie, WI passed away on October 24, 2019. He was born in Georgia on December 16, 1953.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Bill. Stop by and share a favorite story or two. Have a bite to eat, a beverage and reminisce with our family and friends. Please dress casual, jeans, flannel and camo are acceptable, Bill didn't like to dress up.

He was a carpenter for many years and built many houses in Lake County and Kenosha. Most recently he was employed by Southern Wisconsin Center in Union Grove, Wi. He was a member of the Waukegan Bowmen Archery Club and was a Master Mason.

Bill is survived by his longtime partner, Linda Piktel, his children; Mark and Tara, his brother, Stephen Anderson, his sister-in-law, Ann (Gavin) Davis and several nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, William, his mother and stepmother, Caroline and Corrisande, and his brother Donald.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday November 10th at 12:00 pm, at the Zion-Benton Moose Lodge. The Loyal Order of the Moose will be doing the Defending Circle at 1:00 pm. The Moose is located at 17th St. and Sheridan Rd. in Zion, IL. Bradley Funeral home is serving the family. 847-473-3966. Please sign our online guest book: www.bradleyfhnorthchicago.com.