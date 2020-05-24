William B. Schenk 1928 - 2020 William B. Schenk age 92 of Twin Lakes, WI., passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was born in Nadeau, Michigan on April 26, 1928. The son of the late George and Myrtle (Lahay) Schenk. On August 12, 1950 he was united in marriage to Theresa A. Nault who preceded him in death. He worked for 28 years for North Shore Gas Company as a Supervisor. During his life William was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, he also served in the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed Cooking and of course eating and reading. He also served in the United States Merchant Marine. Father of Dennis (Janet Anagnos) Schenk of Stevens Point, WI., William (Susan) Schenk of Round Lake, IL., Jacques (Cynthia) Schenk of Round Lake Park, IL., and Michelle ( Mark Nigro) Caringello of Twin Lakes, WI. Grandfather to 8 and Great Grandfather of 7. He was preceded in death by his Sister Gene Schenk and Brother Robert (Marge) Schenk. Due to CDC guidelines a private service will be held for the family at this time. A Memorial service will be held at a later date please check funeral home website for information. Online condolences and remembrances may be made at Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI. is assisting the family.
Published in Kenosha News on May 24, 2020.