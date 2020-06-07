William Brandl

1962-2020

Bill Brandl, 58, passed away unexpectedly on June 4, 2020 at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie. He was born March 19, 1962 to Robert and Lorraine Brandl Sr. in Kenosha. Proudly graduated from Bradford High School in 1981. On September 23, 1995 he was united in marriage to Dawn Frederick sharing 24 years together.

He loved to play his guitar, hang out in his garage making his wood projects, hunting trips up north, and watching the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs, but most of all spending time with his friends and family.

He made many friends during his lifetime working at T&C Glass, PH&I Supply and True Value Hardware. "We can fix that" he would always say.

Survivors include his wife, Dawn Brandl; mother, Lorraine Brandl; sisters, Beverly (Maynard) McCumber and Georgene Brandl; brother, Carl Brandl; mother in-law, Diana Frederick; brother in-laws, Norman (MaryAnne) Frederick and Russell (Sherry) Frederick; sister in-law, Deann Eastman; many nieces, nephews and friends which include his longtime friends, Jim Thorson, Jeff Stalker and Chris Carroll.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Brandl Sr.; brother, Robert Brandl, Jr; step-mother, Irlean Brandl, and father in-law, Norman Frederick Sr.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date when it is safe for us to come together and enjoy a beer together.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com